Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,841 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 963,341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,140,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 211,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

