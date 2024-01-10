Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.05 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $297.75. 246,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.21.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.