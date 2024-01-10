Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AXP traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

