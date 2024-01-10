Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.02 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX remained flat at $34.61 during trading on Wednesday. 1,089,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

