Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,071. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

