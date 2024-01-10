Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 39,112 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,055 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,080,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 330,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 310,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.