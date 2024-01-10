Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,322 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NUE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. The company had a trading volume of 233,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

