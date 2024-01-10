Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LEN traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.58. 949,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,353. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.