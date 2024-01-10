Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 294,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

