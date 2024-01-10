Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,316 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

