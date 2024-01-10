Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,466 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.75. 354,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,454. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

