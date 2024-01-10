Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,748 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. 603,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

