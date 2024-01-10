Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,084 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 286,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $242.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

