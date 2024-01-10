Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,921 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. 440,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

