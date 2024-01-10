Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $2,515.88. 25,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,951. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,549.57.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $58,400,514. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

