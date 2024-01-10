Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 449 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,788 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $671.65. 430,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

