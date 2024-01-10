Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,637 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 1,401,367 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

