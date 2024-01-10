Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 87 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.29. 126,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,776. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

