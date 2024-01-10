Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after buying an additional 362,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $499.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

