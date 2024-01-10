IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.68

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 875033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,605. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

