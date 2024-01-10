iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $97.10 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $97.10 million and $18.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.30 or 1.00127572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011052 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00183180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.35111074 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $17,583,221.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars.

