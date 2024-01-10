Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.