IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned 2.78% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

