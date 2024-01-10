India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.00

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 175.38 ($2.24), with a volume of 432866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

India Capital Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £167.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.03.

About India Capital Growth

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

