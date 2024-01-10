Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

