Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

