Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

