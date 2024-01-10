indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 138,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,236,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

