indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 1,021,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,625,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

