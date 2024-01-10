Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Infosys were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Infosys by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Down 0.9 %

INFY opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Company Profile



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

