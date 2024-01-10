ING Groep NV Acquires 293,550 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.19% of Global Payments worth $56,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

GPN opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

