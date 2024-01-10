ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,752,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.21% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 154,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

