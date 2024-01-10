ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $422.49 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $423.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

