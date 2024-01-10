ING Groep NV Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200,012 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

