ING Groep NV Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.1% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.0% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $2,875,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $743.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $721.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $445.57 and a 52 week high of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

