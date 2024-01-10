ING Groep NV Has $113.65 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,437 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $113,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

