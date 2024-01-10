ING Groep NV Has $29.75 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187,839 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

