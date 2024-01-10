ING Groep NV Has $41.72 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

