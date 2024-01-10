ING Groep NV Has $52.37 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138,897 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $52,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

