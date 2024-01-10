ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.44% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $46,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.