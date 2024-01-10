ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ING Groep NV increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 151.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,235 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

