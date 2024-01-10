ING Groep NV Purchases 66,797 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $71,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 354.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 174,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 135,997 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

