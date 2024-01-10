ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

