ING Groep NV Sells 13,174 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $261.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.76 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

