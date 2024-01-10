ING Groep NV Sells 34,723 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $69,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $12,375,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.