ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

