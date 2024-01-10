Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.