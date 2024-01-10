Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of -120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

