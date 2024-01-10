Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.43. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 26,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

