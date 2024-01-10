International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of IP opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

